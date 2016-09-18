Jess Stretton wins Paralympic gold

Hemel’s Jess Stretton won gold at the Rio Paralympics on Saturday.

The Longdean School sixth former won the women’s W1 archery, getting past team-mate Vicky Jenkins in the semi-final before beating Jo Frith 137-124 in the gold medal match.

Aged just 16, Stretton is the youngest member of the archery team.

She told the official paralympics website: “This is an amazing experience and an amazing opportunity. I guess I was pretty nervous, I felt like I was taking a step for the youth that can be in para-sport and showing them that it can be done and it will be done.

“It feels just amazing. We’ve had a podium like this at the Europeans and it’s just the most amazing feeling ever to do it at the Paralympics.

“I hope to continue to compete and hopefully go to the Tokyo 2020 Games. I just love the rush of it, the feeling of satisfaction when you compete well and get medals.”

“It’s still sinking in a little bit, but it’s been an amazing ride and I’ve really enjoyed it.”