It’s the ladies who again provide the cheer for BHHHC

It was yet another great weekend for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club’s ladies’ section on the pitch on Saturday with an unbeaten series of league games for all their sides.

And to top it off, the show was stolen at the club’s annual comedy gig that night by the brilliant female duet Flo and Joan.

Joan (on the far right of the picture above) used to be a county hockey player for Hampshire and also represented the South of England.

The ladies 1sts beat West Herts 2-1 in a fantastic clash.

Anneke Gainer and an awesome strike from Natasha Goodwyn got the all-importnat goals for Berko.

There was also a Champagne moment from Ann Baxter who pulled off a fantastic cricket-style clearance in the D. For that and other great defensive play, she earned the player-of-the-match plaudits.

A rather poorly ladies’ 4th team went out on Saturday morning only being able to field 11 players in their squad due to illness but they still won 2-1 away at Letchworth, which is never the easiest place to visit.

The goals came from Lizzie Pavlik and Kelly Ross while player-of-the-match was Debra Wetters.

The form side in the club’s men’s section at the moment are the 5th team, who won yet again on Saturday.

This time it was St Albans who were felled, 4-3, with Berko’s goals coming from Alfie, Alex, David and Andy.

The team are now gradually creeping up the league.

The ladies’ 3rds won a very exciting match 3-2 against Bedford. Rebecca Wells, Charlotte Holland and Kate Hedge got their names on the scoresheet and player-of-the-match honours went to Wells for her outstanding performance at left-back, with a goal to top it off.

The ladies’ 2nds drew 0-0 against a very tough St Neots side.

Berko held fast, even with a short corner against them in the last few seconds.

A well-deserved player-of-the-match award went to Sian Davies.

The men’s 4ths lost narrowly to Shefford and Sandy 3rds.

A bright spot came in the form of Berko’s goal scorer – young Joel Withey with his new hockey stick.

This trusty new weapon is even named after him...‘Joel Does Hockey’.

Joel then had a county game on Sunday and scored two more goals with his magic stick. The club now suspects that a few of the other players in the men’s section will now be seeking their own handy JDH.

The men’s 3rds have been experiencing a bit of déjà vu this season with a tough run of games at the moment ending in a similar fashion, very much like the 2016 campaign. On Saturday they played top-of-the-table Shefford and Sandy 2nds and lost 7-2. Berko’s goals came from Ben Moorhouse and Ed Goodwyn.

The men’s 2nds lost a tight encounter 2-1 against Broxbourne. Injuries have taking their toll across the men’s section, which didn’t help their cause.

The men’s 1sts made the trip to Cambridge South with a few absentees in their squad and lost 4-2 with both of Berko’s strikes coming from Pete Allam.

They face a must-win clash this Saturday against fellow promoted side Letchworth.