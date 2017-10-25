It’s ladies’ day as they do their bit to raise spirits on a tough weekend

It’s taken a few weeks but the BHHHC ladies’ 1st team finally got the result their play has deserved after all the hard work they have been putting in.

They registered an important 1-0 away win on Saturday against Bedford to secure their first points of the season.

Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies' 1st team got a big win at the weekend.

And with winnable games in the next three weeks, they are hoping to see a much-improved league position by the Christmas break.

The ladies’ section continued to provide the main cheer for the club at the weekend when the ladies’ 3rds provided a significant 2-0 away win against league-leading Blueharts.

Winning so well against promotion contenders shows just what they can achieve when playing well.

Emily Alderson sealed the win with her first goal in senior hockey.

The ladies’ 2nds were very unlucky to lose 1-0 against table-toppers Bedford. It was the first points they have dropped all season and saw them drop to third in the table. The return fixture could well prove to be decisive in the promotion-chase.

It was a tough week for the men’s section with various narrow defeats against strong promotion hopefuls.

The one glimmer came from the men’s 2nds who had a ding-dong battle against Harpenden 1sts. The final result was a 3-3 draw.

The men’s 1sts were frustrated to lose such a tight game to Crostyx 2-1.

They were leading 1-0 after a Pete Allam goal but conceded two quick goals in succession.

The men’s 4ths suffered their first loss of the season in a tough encounter against a strong Bedford side.

The final result was 2-0 and Freddie Webb earned the man of the match award.

The men’s 3rds also had a tough encounter against league-leaders Luton. In a back-and-forth clash that was 3-3 after 50 minutes, Berko lost their way in the last 20 minutes to lose 5-3.

The men’s 5ths also had a close game against Hertford and the 3-1 defeat does not reflect how tight the game actually was. Man of the match was young Rhys Hanling.