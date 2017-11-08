It’s gold for Gergo in Wales as Rush continue impressive form

A quartet of Rush Judo’s up-and-coming prospects picked up silverware when competing at a high-level competition in Wales.

Following on from their positive start to the 2017/18 judo season, the Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club took ten of their competition squad to the Welsh Pre-Cadet and Cadet Open Championships at the Newport Sports Stadium at the weekend.

The event was full to capacity and it seemed that every judoka in attendance in each category was of a high standard, including a heavy presence of National Squad fighters from England, Scotland and Wales.

It was the last national ranking event ahead of the British Nationals competition in December and was irrefutably the longest competition day the club has seen in some time, with Rush’s coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent mat-side for nearly 12 hours.

Despite the strong competition, Rush Judo’s squad returned to their permanent dojo at Ashlyns School with a haul of four medals.

The results were as follows:

Gold medal: Gergo Berendi. Silver medal: Evie Halvey-Jacobs. Bronze medals: Leah Hasler and Alex Jenkins.

Sisters Emily and Hannah Niven achieved creditable fifth-placed finishes in their categories.

Both girls had a great competition in strong categories, narrowly missing out on bronze medals while picking up ippon victories along the way.

Haydn Williams and Paddy Lish were also successful in their initial pools, qualifying for the crossovers, where they fought strongly and were unfortunate not to make the semi-finals

Special mention also went to Charlie Bennett and Imaan Shah who didn’t progress out of the pools but fought well.

Coach Rush was very pleased with the results at a very tough contest and added: “There was a lot of good judo on show from the squad.

“The next stop is next month’s British Nationals.”