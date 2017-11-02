Harries rule the roads in a club favourite event at Chorleywood

In a massive turnout from the club, Gade Valley Harriers members took on the annual and club favourite 10-mile run around Chorleywood and Rickmansworth at the weekend.

It provides a great challenge to runners of all abilities and 29 Harriers took on the course with the club cleaning up in the awards stakes as well.

Rich Coles was first home for the club, fourth overall and first in his age group (V40) in an impressive 01:00:09,

Anthony James was not far behind in 01:00:41 followed by Matthew Watt 01:01:42, Matt Ashby 01:03:12, Anthony Willcox 01:04:13 and Guy Woollett 01:04:36.

Coles, James, Woollett and Willcox were also the second Herts team overall.

Next home were John Lawler 01:05:30, Rob Humphreys 01:08:31, Andy Cook 01:08:34, Antony Beamish 01:10:59, Andy Crombie 01:11:04 and Vince Ellerby 01:13:12.

The quartet of Lawler, Humphreys, Cook and Ellerby claimed the prize as the third Herts team overall.

Next home were Robert Bowler 01:13:27, Ross Deacon 01:14:06, Richard Phillips 01:14:17 and Trevor Normoyle 01:14:41.

First female home was Maria Kenny in 01:14, followed by Claire McDonnell 01:15:27 (first in ladies’ 45-54 age group), Gareth Tucker 01:16:01, Andrew Watt 01:17:29 (PB), Sian Hibbs 01:20:14 and Victoria Crawley-Wise 01:20:26.

McDonnell, Kenny and Crawley-Wise claimed the prize as the first woman’s team.

Next Home were Tracey Cotton in 01:20:54, Rich Peters 01:23:09, Helen Cook 01:28:25, Kirstie Hardiman 01:29:06, Emma Coady 01:33:12, Sophie Halden 01:33:21 and Angeline Cottrill 01:37:27.

The trio of Cotton, Cook and Cottrill were the third ladies’ veteran team.

Meanwhile, six Harriers’ ladies represented the club at the River Thames Half-Marathon at the weekend, a flat, fast and scenic route which starts and finishes at Walton Bridge.

Helen Terry was the first of the ladies home in a good time of 01:58:45 (PB), followed by Leona Flaherty 02:02:59, Serena Harrap 02:05:42, Joanna Kidd 02:05:55, Lisa Pindar 02:14:04 and Helen Heathcoat 02:15:58.

Saturday saw Nicholas Crowther and Anita Berwick take on the Beachy Head Marathon, one of the most well-attended off-road marathons in the UK due to its scenic and challenging route though the South Downs National Park country side.

Crowther completed the course in a fine 03:45:52 while Berwick finished in 05:49:07.

Staying in Beachy Head, there also was a 10km challenge which saw Martin Storrie finish in 01:06:00 and Tina Searle clock 01:12:47.