Harriers’ spring marathon season continues in style

The spring marathon season continued over the bank holiday weekend in Milton Keynes where the Harriers took on the MK Marathon and half-marathon events.

In the marathon, David Goodman was first back for the team in 3:52:14, followed by Rossiana Mee 3:56:44 (PB), Rich Hutton 4:14:00, Jaqui Sampson 4:24:03 and Angeline Cottrill 4:56:35 (PB).

In the half, Jon Roberts lead the team in 1:24:50, followed by Andy Cook 1:37:04, David Wood 1:42:53, Rupert Mainwaring 1:48:59, Tracey Cotton 1:51:54, Serena Harrap 2:03:32 (PB), Helen Cook 2:04:10 and Lisa Pinder 2:15:53.

In 10km action was Maria Kenny with four team mates, on a high from her London Marathon performance, where she finished as the fourth lady home (46:42) at the Watford 10K.

The bank holiday Monday was also the setting for an evening run, The Pednor 5 in Chesham. The team pushed hard to finish as the second overall Herts Championships men’s team. The individual times were: Anthony Willcox 31:23, Simon Geary 32:42, Andy Norton 32:52, Steve Newing 34:36, Paula Cook 45:51.

In duathlon action were four Harriers’ Tri athletes taking on the Ashridge Sprint duathlon on Sunday. The five km run, 22km cycle and 2.5-km run saw Sian Hibbs take first in her age category (PB 1:19:08). Dylan Wendleken posted 1:13:55 for fourth in his age group. Scott Dixon pushed hard to claim second in his category (1:11:10). Phil Monaghan clocked 1:22:26.

