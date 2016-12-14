Harriers join the Hemel Santa Dash

A good showing of Harriers, their families and pets, joined forces this weekend to run in the Hemel Hempstead Santa Dash in the Riverside area of the town centre. The 2.5 mile route around the town saw hundreds of Santa’s and reindeer charging round together to raise money for the Hospice of St Francis.

Taking on 13.1 miles on Sunday were James Birnie and Peter Tucker from GVH as they ran the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon. Birnie powered home in an impressive 1:28:35, Tucker posting 2:37:12.

Peter Tucker at the MK Half Marathon.

The parkruns this week saw the Harriers field a team of eight runners at the local Gadebridge Park run, where Anthony James set a new PB and took second overall place in a speedy 18:39. He was quickly followed by Scott Dixon in 20:07, James Birnie 20:50 (PB), Antony Beamish 21:26 (PB), Paul Reilly 23:59, Helen Cook 29:54, Peter Tucker 32:12 and Phil Robbins 35:11.

There was one GVH runner a piece at the Black Park, Oxford, St Albans, Tring and Cassiobury parkruns where Vince Ellerby finished in 20:05, Sam Tucker 27:30, Steve Newing 20:42, Tom North 22:08 and Russ Bailey 25:11 respectively.