Harriers in action across the country

Gade Valley Harriers’ round-up of action from the past week.

Harriers’ father-and-daughter team Paul Mosely and Helen Terry took on the hills and trails of the Derwent Dambuster 10-mile race on Saturday.

Helen pushed hard to beat Paul home, clocking a new personal best (PB) of 1:29:19, knocking two minutes off her previous best time. Paul followed Helen home in 1:41:00.

Gade Valley Tri had two athletes representing the club at the All Nations Sprint Triathlon at Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire, both giving great performances.

Sian Hibbs continued her fine form to come 18th overall and second in her age category in the 750m open water swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run, posting a total time of 1:05:35.

In the men’s event, Dylan Wendleken completed in a total time of 1:07:06, claiming 28th place out of 192 competitors and sixth in his age category.

Also at Dorney Lake, but racing in the 10km run event was Harrier Anthony Willcox, who excelled to finish third place in a super-quick 38:38.

Tapping into his adventurous side on Sunday was the Harriers’ Dave Wise, taking on the challenge of the Rough Runner event in Oxfordshire.

With a choice of three distances, Dave accepted the challenge of the 15km route, full of obstacles made popular in TV shows such as Total Wipeout, Takeshi’s Castle and Gladiators. Set in Great Tew Park, Dave also had to contend with brutal hills as well as cargo nets, sweeper arms, giant foam balls, plenty of water and, of course, the infamous travellator.

At the parkruns this week, the Harriers had a good turnout of 12 runners at the Gadebridge 5km run.

First back for the Harriers’ team was Phil Robbins in 20:15, followed by Bill Hawes 20:27, James Birnie 21:06, Steve Newing 21:52, Andy Cook 22:11, Robert Bowler 23:37, Paul Reilly 24:11, Tracey Cotton 26:16, Russ Bailey 27:47, Charlie Costin 28:20, Helen Cook 28:33 and Peter Tucker 35:02.

Julian Smith was in good form at the St Albans parkrun, where set a speedy time of 18:43 (PB), taking third place overall. Team-mate Johnny Broom was next home for the Harrriers in 21:05 while Lesley Jugoo posting 32:48.

Two Harriers were at the Black Park parkrun this week.

Trevor Normoyle set a new PB (21:59) and team-mate Vince Ellerby clocked 21:33.

A pair of Harrriers were also at the Tring parkrun, where Tom North beat the hills to finish fourth overall in 20:43. Nick Crowther clocked 27:39.

Laura Sharma was the lone Harrier at Watford’s Cassiobury Park parkrun, crossing the line in 22:28.