Harriers are busy bunnies over packed Easter weekend

Indomitable Gade Valley Harriers’ runner Peter Tucker took on yet another marathon over the weekend at Bury-St-Edmunds, Suffolk.

He completed the 26.2-mile Great Barrow Challenge course in 6:09:00.

Serena Harrup

Harrier Serena Harrap also had an athletic Easter, entering the Maidenhead Easter 10 on Good Friday and the Beaconsfield 5 on Bank Holiday Monday.

Serena pushed hard to complete the Maidenhead run in 1:28:39, setting a new PB, while club-mate Steve Newing also ran well, posting 1:09:53.

At Beaconsfield, Serena raced along the trails and paths of the Hall Barn Estate, recording a time of 47:55, which was also a PB.

Crossing the pond to America was Rob Humphreys who represented the Harriers in the Yorktown Victory 10Km in Virginia.

Humphreys completed the scenic and historic race in 11th place overall and first in his age group in a quick 40:29, setting a new PB.

Celebrating her birthday in style was Jaqui Sampson, who was one of 13 Harriers taking part in the Gadebridge Park parkrun on Saturday. First home for the team was Phil Robbins (21:10), quickly followed by Andy Cook (22:16), Simon Wallis (23:12), Tom Langdown (24:42), Tracey Cotton (25:02), Dave Wise (25:45), Jaqui Sampson (26:38 PB), Charlotte Hawes (29:11), Bill Hawes (29:48), Charlie Costin (29:48), Helen Cook (29:50), Peter Tucker (36:30)and acting as official back marker, Susie Ivin (46:00).

Over in St. Albans, Johnny Broom was the first Harrier home in 22:04, followed by Emma Coady (25:34 PB), Lesley Jugoo (33:18) and Neil Harper (35:08 PB).

There were PBs aplenty at the Tring parkrun where Anthony Willcox finished in sixth (19:54 PB), hotly pursued by Guy Woollett (20:06 PB), Tom North (21:06) and Max Woollett (24:07 PB).

Vince Ellerby was the lone Harrier at the Black Park parkrun, where he finished in a creditable 20:20, while in South Oxhey, Russ Bailey flew the club colours while clocking a new PB 25:34.