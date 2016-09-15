Search

Gade Valley Harriers join Mo on Great North Run

Russ Bailey and Susie Ivin at the Great North Run.

Gade Valley Harriers Russ Bailey and Susie Ivin joined Mo Farah and 57,000 other runners at the Great North Run on Sunday.

