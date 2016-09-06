Former world champion Nick takes on Tring club members

Former world champion Nick Matthew paid a visit to Tring Squash Club to last Thursday.

Nick has also been British Open Champion three times and is currently ranked as the World No 4 player.

In a joint initiative arranged with Aylesbury Grammar School squash coach Darren Withey, the Tring club was privileged to host such a prestigious event.

During a late afternoon session Nick coached junior players from Aylesbury and Tring who benefitted enormously from his expertise and skill. Nick was assisted by Alex Noakes, an up and coming junior player from Thame, who is currently moving rapidly up the world rankings.

In the early evening a packed gallery of enthusiastic supporters watched Nick give a thorough workout on court to some Tring members including the current club men’s champion, Alex Preston.

The climax of the evening was an exhibition match between Nick and Alex Noakes which Nick won by 3-1 after one of the most skilful and exciting matches seen on the Tring courts for many years. Afterwards, Nick still had time for a question and answer session.

Junior coaching will resume at Tring Squash Club on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. Meanwhile on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 the club will be holding two free ‘taster’ sessions for young players who may be interested in taking up the game of squash.

The sessions at the Club in Cow Lane, Tring will start at 10.40am on each of these days.

Please ring Betty Longhurst on 07788 452894 or email e.a.longhurst@talk21.com for more information.