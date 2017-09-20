Entertaining finals day sees club crown their champions

Thame Tennis Club crowned their annual club champions after an exciting finals day.

The club’s annual event was held on the all-weather red clay courts and started with the mixed doubles final.

Ladies singles winner Maria Lawton is presented with the trophy by club chairman Neil Morgan

Jadzia Halls and Nick Hutchinson managed to get the better of Peter Bozier and Nicky McRobert in an entertaining match, umpired by Nikki Jackson, dressed sensibly as a trans-Atlantic yachts woman.

In the ladies doubles final, Maria Lawton and Jenny McLeod triumphed over Mary Lever and new member Sam Brookes. It was umpired by tournament organiser Anna Roubo.

Reigning men’s doubles champions Daniel Morris and son Joel defended their crown after defeating chairman Neil Morgan and Will Plumb in a tough three-setter.

In the ladies’ singles, Maria Lawton took the title from last year’s winner Nikki Jackson, while in the men’s singles final, Nigel King wore down a spirited Alex Brown to win a title that has eluded him for a few years.

Mixed doubles champions Jadzia Halls and Nick Hutchinson

Daniel Morris umpired admirably in the rain.

The club have recently made their courts available to the public on a pay-as-you- go basis.

For more details, see their website at www.thametennisclub.co.uk.