Crowhurst’s fine form earns Gingell Shield win

Steven Crowhurst’s good form continued after he won the Ron Gingell Shield at Little hay Golf Club on Saturday.

Crowhurst made six pars and two birdies for a fantastic 40 points off the blue championship tees.

Steven Crowhurst, left, is presented with the Ron Gingell Shield by Little Hay Golf Club club captain Trevor Sargent

Runner-up was Mick Whelan on 38 points while Paul Mudd was third with 35 points.

There were further congratulations to Whelan who after Saturday’s round reached his goal of a single-figure handicap.

The seniors’ July medal event was held at the club on Thursday.

Division 1 winner Frank Klimaszewski went out in 41 and came back home in 39 with 10 pars to score a net 67.

Runner-up after a card playoff was Tony Mayhew (net 67) with Quinto Rafique finishing in third (net 68).

The Division 2 winner was Wael Aljawad with a net 70.

Vic Allen (72) came second after a card playoff with John Murthy (also net 72).

The Little Hay seniors’ side were on the road again on Tuesday, this time away at Bushey Golf and Country Club.

They lost 4 -2 in this away leg but won the match 7-5 on aggregate thanks to a 5 -1 win at home.

The ladies’ July medal event was held at the club on Monday. Winner Dorothy Norman (53, 47) hit a birdie and a par for a net 68.

Runner-up was Chris Woodcock (net 71) while Caroline Skelton was third (net 72).

The previous Saturday, July 1, saw Little Hay host the Business Ladies’ July medal, which was won by Hee-Young Crowhurst.

She went out in 46 and came back home in 52 for a net score of 75.

Runner-up was Jackie Pearson with a net 78.