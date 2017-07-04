Crabtree takes the crown at Bushey in another busy week for the Harriers

Gade Valley Harriers were well represented at a favourite local run on Sunday with 20 members competing in the annual Spire Bushey 10K race.

In its 31st year, the route starts and finishes at Queens School, Bushey, and takes the runners round the leafy Hertfordshire village.

First home for the team and finishing first overall was Mark Crabtree in a super-quick 34:54.

Hew was followed by Matt Ashby in 37:44, Mikey Ferris in 37:42, Anthony Willcox in 38:34, James Birnie in 39:02, Simon Geary in 41:17, Rob Humphries in 41:49, Antony Beamish in 42:07, Andy Crombie in 43:35, Sian Hibbs in 43:41, David Goodman in 44:49, Andy Watt in 45:59 (PB), Laura Sharma in 46:42, Tracey Cotton in 47:24, Rob Potton in 38:18, Michelle Wells in 51:23, Helen Cook in 55:01. Russ Bailey in 55:14, Angeline Cottrill in 58:12 and Hannah Brown in 1:00:17.

In a break from their normal road races, the Harriers then took over the Jarman Park athletics track on Saturday for their second annual Family Sports Day.

The Harriers and their families tried their hand at long jump, javelin, shot put and high jump as well as track running events, including a 10km relay race.

The relay race consisted of six or seven runners per team, comprising men, women and children, taking on the 10km (25-lap) distance.

Each runner completed around three or four laps of the track in a race to the finish.

As well as the normal athletics events, there were also fun events, including a three-legged contest and egg and spoon race that were very popular with the youngsters.

Gade Valley Tri triathlete Susie Ivin was brushing up her swimming skills at the weekend, taking on a 3.5-mile open water swim at the Isoman Half swim at Arrow Valley Lake in Redditch.

Susie completed the mammoth swim in 2:37:14.

Harriers Leona Flaherty and Serena Harrap were both in 5km action on Sunday as they competed at the Milton Keynes Women’s Running 5K run.

Leona pipped her club-mate, posting a time of 26:34, while Serena clocked 27:52.

At the same event, but running in the 10km race, was fellow Harrier Emma Coady, who posted an impressive time of 56:03.

