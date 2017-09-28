Club abuzz with excitement after judo legend and Superstars champ Brian Jacks makes a visit to Hemel

Judo legend and TV Superstars champion Brian Jacks made a visit to Hemel Hempstead’s Bury Judo Club earlier this month.

The club was honoured to host the visit of Jacks (judo 10th Dan) on Monday, September 18.

Jacks, who won Britain’s first-ever medal at a world championship, taking a bronze in Salt Lake City in 1967 and then won a second bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, is on a national 100-day tour.

He is visiting judo clubs across the UK to promote his new book, “The Mindset of a Champion”.

Jacks led classes at Bury during his visit, assisted by the club’s coaches.

He took time to coach and engage with as many members as possible and also signed copies of his book.

In the evening, he also did a Q and A session.

Bury head coach Roy Smith said: “The club was buzzing with the visit of this charismatic, skilful legend.

“It was also the last session for a while for our young club coach and national champion Beth O’Connor, who starts her university course studying sports analysis and coaching.

“The evening was a massive success with everybody having this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience mat time with a legend.”

For more details about the club, which is based at Adeyfield Community Centre, see its website at www.buryju doclub.co.uk.