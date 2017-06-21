Card playoff needed to decide a tightly-fought Past Captains’ cup

Little Hay Golf Club hosted the men’s Past Captains’ summer

championship trophy event last Saturday which was bathed in glorious sunshine.

The vaunted competition was played off the blue championship tees to make it an even more enticing challenge.

The winner was Fraser Welling who had an impressive and consistent round, complete with 13 pars in total.

But the real damage he inflicted was with a birdie on the 12th hole, backed up by pars on the last six holes to secure the victory.

Both Welling and eventual runner-up Jamie McIvor reached 37 points so the tiebreaker was decided on a card playoff.

Result:

1 Fraser Welling (37 points);

2 Jamie Mclvor (37 points);

3 Stephen Wilkinson (36 points).

The beautiful trophy for the contest was presented to Welling by Little Hay’s current club captain, Trevor Sargent.

Meanwhile, in other Little Hay club news, the previous Monday saw the seniors take to the road to face Chartridge.

Their excellent run of form finally came to an end, as they slipped to a 4-2 defeat.

On Thursday last week, the venue played host to the Seniors’ June Stableford competition.

The Division One winner was Dennis Warren, who amassed an excellent 40 points.

The runner-up was Tim Farrow with 39 points while Frederick Evans was third, also on 39 points.

Farrow birdied the final hole to secure the second spot in a card playoff with Evans.

The Division Two winner was Wael Aljawad, who notched 36 points.

Trevor F Sargent finished as the runner-up with 36 points while Paul Thompson grabbed third place with 33 points.

A card playoff had to be used again to find the winner, with both Aljawad and Sargent scoring identical points.

For more details about the club, see their website at www.littlehaygolfclub.co.uk.