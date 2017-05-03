Busy weekend sees dozens compete across UK

Milton Keynes hosted its marathon over the bank holiday and Tring Running Club had several members taking part.

Eight runners took on the marathon. Tom Sawyer had an excellent race and was first home for Tring in 2:57:14. Matt Wade was next, (a 23-minute PB on last year, at 3:00:15), followed by Martin Hopcroft (PB at 3:24:56), Howard Clark (3:30:51), Kevin Dance ( 4:04:36), Leon Bosch (4:08:49). Sue Cox (PB 4:21:57) and Len Van de Linde who completed his first marathon (4:22.13).

Five members competed in the half-marathon with Lynda Hembury carrying on her excellent form this season, storming to an amazing new PB in 1:35:13, all the more impressive as she had finished as the first female at the Gaddesden Gallop the previous day.

Next in for the club were Matthew Kingston (PB 1:38:48), Richard Murphy (PB 1:47:40), Katie Haines (1:50:15) and Jen Dent in 2:39:50 in her first attempt at the distance.

Six members took part in the Milton Keynes Rocket 5K. Sarah Langer came in first for Tring in 21:09, followed by Tamsin Leybourne 25:26, Julie Brett 27:22 (PB), Kirsty Dance (paced by Kevin Dance) in 31:48 and Len Van de Linde 40:16.

At the Gaddesden Gallop, the Ashridge estate was the venue for the off-road race with 15 members taking part. Notable performances were from Paul Allen, first for Tring and fourth overall (41:56) and Lynda Hembury, who was the first female and 13th overall in 46:43.

Celine Wilcock was second female overall (50:32). Top-ten finishes also came from Tom Hill (sixth) in 42:59, Ian Needleman (seventh), 43:26 and Andrew Hill (10th) 45:08.

Five members of the fell-running branch of club were out in force in the classic Three Peaks Race on Saturday, which covers at 23 miles over the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Simon Barnett was first home for Tring (4:03:26), followed by Rick Ansell, in his 21st Three Peaks race (4:33:13), Chris Egan in 4:38:02, debutant Sally Nash (4:48:52) and Paul Bayley in 5:17:50. Together as a team Tring were 45th out of 59.

Tring’s Tom Hallett took part in the inaugural Pembrokeshire Coastal Challenge 100-mile ultra-event, finished the race in a little over 30 hours, coming 11th overall.