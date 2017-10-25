Businessman David wins vintage title in his 25th year of trying

David Furnell (pictured above), founder and chairman of the Hemel Hempstead-based Furnell Transport, has just won the Vintage Sports Car Club’s 2017 Speed Championship.

The 70-year-old has been in business for 50 years in Dacorum and it’s taken him just the 25 years to win the championship – quite the achievement!

The championship was run over nine rounds of speed hill climbs and circuit sprints held throughout the country.

There were 454 competitors involved this year.

There are 16 classes of vintage and post-vintage cars competing throughout the season for the overall championship as well as winners for each class.

David also won class eight for special sports cars under 1100cc.

David won the title in his 1930 750cc Austin 7, nicknamed ‘The Toy’.