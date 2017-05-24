Bury win 15 medals at county contest

Hemel’s Bury Judo Club competed at the Herts Closed Championships at the new St Albans dojo in Batchwood at the weekend.

Bury took a squad of 15 members and won 15 medals.

Senior club coach Roy Smith, 3rd Dan, said: “We were really pleased and can see real progress being made by our members.”

Result:

Gold medals: Brooke Bailey, Traijan Roche, Thomas Lewis, David Kiraly, Stefan Kiraly and Mark Cresswell.

Silver: Candice Yorke, Tudor Roche, Dylan Moss, Robert Turculet and Szymon Sosnicki.

Bronze: Sam Lewis, Conall Moss, Sebastian Turculet and Mikolaj Sosnicki.

Smith added: “Well done to everybody and thanks for all the parents’ support.

“Also, well done to the Herts area committee. It was a nice little event.”

For more details, email roy smith150@btinternet.com.