Berko enjoy best weekend of the season yet with three sides on top

A total of four wins, three draws and just two defeats made this Saturday the best set of results so far this season for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club.

The top three performing teams were the men’s 1sts and 4ths, along with the ladies’ 2nds, who are all now at the top of their respective leagues.

The men’s 4ths won 3-2 in a tight game against Stevenage with the goals coming from a Paul Whitby brace and James Baxter. They are top of their league but with plenty of challenges to come.

The newly-promoted men’s 1sts are certainly making a good early impression on their league.

They came up against Brentwood on Saturday and won 4-3 in a close, scrappy affair. Pete Allam netted a hat-trick and the winning goal was scored by Rocky Savage in the final 10 minutes.

The ladies’ 2nds remain unbeaten and with a 100 per cent winning record after four games, including Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Welwyn.

While the goalscorers always get a special mention, the defence has been superlative so far with just one goal conceded. The sole goal in this one came from Kate Goodwyn.

The ladies’ 3rds were dominant in their 5-0 win against Saffron Walden with Kate Hedge scoring a hat-trick.

The only downside was that sadly Helen Savage broke her thumb in the match and will be out for several weeks.

The men’s 5ths have now gone two games without defeat. On Saturday they had the challenge of high-flying Southgate Tankards and the game ended in a 1-1 draw with the Berko goal coming from young Jackson Stuart.

This was his first goal in senior hockey.

The men’s 3rds had a titanic battle against a very strong Bishop’s Stortford side. Having frustratingly lost to an inferior side last week, this time out they played out of their skins to earn a 1-1 draw. Nigel Edwards scored Berko’s goal midway through the second-half. Stortford managed to get an equaliser via a short corner in extra-time but the draw was probably a fair result.

The ladies’ 1sts are so close to kick-starting their season. However it was not to be on Saturday with yet another narrow defeat 2-1 against Bishop’s Stortford. The Berko goal was scored by Aneke Gainer.

Their captain returns this weekend and hopefully this and the team’s increased belief will spur them on to their first win.

The men’s 2nds had a challenging game against a young Luton 1sts side who had a slick shortcorner routine. Berko lost 5-2 with their goals coming from the familiar sticks of Jason Silver and Roger Payton.