Berkhamsted golfing prospect is teeing off for European success

Berkhamsted teenager Ben Pierleoni has his sights set on conquering Europe after recently being selected for the England boys’ U18s golf squad.

Ben, who attends Chesham Grammar School, has been steadily working on his game since being selected last year for the England U16s squad to play against the Netherlands, Wales and Ireland.

Golfing prospect Ben Pierleoni.

Having come away from those competitions with six wins from six games, he is seeing his hard work pay off.

Included in his growing list of achievements to date, is qualifying for the Faldo Series Grand Final in Dubai next month.

He is hoping to make his mark there among an extremely high-level field of junior golfers.

He has also recently won the South East Boys U18s tournament and has finished in the top 10 in the Scottish Boys U16s, Douglas Johns U15s and the German Boys U16s.

Ben said: “My golf is in a good place at the moment, however I still need to work hard on my game in order to stay ahead of many of my rivals. Now the season has almost finished, the hard work really begins and I am now in the gym and practicing lots to develop my game for the coming season, which is bound to provide me with some extremely tough opponents.”

Steve Miles, head of PE at Chesham, said: “Ben has managed to combine his golfing exploits with his school work really successfully, and works extremely hard in lessons to be at his best academically and also be in the best condition for his golf.

“He is able to use the school gym to work according to the plan that he has been given by England Golf, and we are proud of Ben’s achievements to date and delighted to be able to support him reach his goals.”

Ben is joined at Chesham by his cousin and fellow Berkhamsted resident Joel Pierleoni, who is the current No 2-ranked U14s tennis player in Britain.

Joel stands at No 12 in the Tennis Europe ‘Race to Masters’ rankings and is the European U14s doubles champion with his partner Jack Pinnington-Jones.

Clearly the Pierleoni name is one to watch as they fly the flag for Berkhamsted across the world.