A runaway success for the 36th Ridgeway Run event

Tring Running Club hosted a very successful 36th annual Ridgeway Run last Sunday (October 8).

More than 500 runners from many local clubs and beyond took part, enjoying the autumnal sunshine and the stunning course that climbs up to the Bridgewater Monument and the Ashridge Estate before returning via Pitstone Hill to Tring.

First back was Stephen Buckle (St Albans Striders) in a time of 55:32, followed by Thomas Grimes (East London Runners) in 56:04 and Tim Harris (unattached) in 56:16.

For the ladies, Claire Hallisey (Dacorum & Tring) was first in 1:04:36, followed by Julie Humphries (Alton Runners) in 1:06:52 and was Wendy Walsh (St Albans Striders) in 1:09:41.

The St Albans Striders took both the men’s and ladies’ team prizes.

Meanwhile, Tring RC members took part in the cross-country Chiltern League on Saturday.

Tring started the season in fine form with 26 runners turning out to represent the club at Oxford.

The course was dry and fast and it was surprisingly warm for October, about 20 degrees.

Tring came third overall in the mob match (division 2) with the men in third and the women fifth.

Within division 2 and 23 teams, the senior men finished in third place and the male vets in fourth, while the senior women were second and female vets first.