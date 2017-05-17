A busy fortnight for Little Hay GC

Last Monday saw the ladies play their midweek medal which was won by Chris Woodcock with three pars and a net 71.

Runner-up was Jackie Pearson (72) and Carol Kent was third (75).

On Wednesday, a fine evening saw the first round of this year’s summer league, played over nine holes.

The seniors were in action on Thursday, hosting Chartridge.

A tight match saw Chartridge edging it 3½-2½.

Little Hay’s men’s A team entertained Stevenage on Saturday in the Herts Friendly League.

There were great scores from both sides but Little Hay won by 213 points to 205.

Mick Whelan and Karl Burn gained a fabulous 48 points while Tong Tse and Bo Ho added 45 to turn the match in Little Hay’s favour.

Sunday saw the Secretary’s Cup and UK PCC qualifier.

Phil Chester won with three birdies and 10 pars, to score 41 points.

Continuing his good form from the day before, Mick Whelan was runner-up on countback (41) while Jamie McIvor was third (39).

The previous Thursday saw a good-sized field take part in the seniors’ monthly medal.

Division 1: 1 Ouinto Rafique (net 71); 2 Paul Mudd (72) ; 3 Arthur Smith (countback 72).

Division 2: 1 Trevor F Sargeant (70), 2 Ross Dorras (74); 3 Ian Rennie (78).

The seniors’ travelled to Hazelmere last Friday with their good run of form ending in a 4-2 loss.

The Business Ladies’ monthly medal and NAPGC qualifier was won last Saturday by Jacky Pearson with a three under par net 70. 2 Chris Woodcock (75); 3 Karen Burrows (76).

The men’s scratch team, re-entered the Herts League after an absence of many years, lost 6 ½-1 ½ to Bushey, last Saturday.

The men’s medal and NAPGC qualifier was held the previous Sunday.

Division 1 was won by Tong Tess (net 67). 2 Nick Brown (68); 3 Aidan Walsh (70).

Division 2: 1 Des Barry (65); 2 Patrick Ashton (66); 3 Tom Wood (71).