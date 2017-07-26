A 6am dip is no problem for Chris after he smashes his Ironman PB

The hardy Shires Triers’ member Chris Grimmette dived into the National Watersports Centre’s Regatta Lake at 6am on Sunday to start the Nottingham Outlaw Ironman Triathlon.

Pitting himself against a 2.4-mile swim, 112 miles of cycling around Nottinghamshire and a 26.2-mile run along the River Trent path, Chris smashed his Ironman PB (12 hours 13 minutes and 45 seconds).

He said: “No matter how many times you do it, a mass-swim start is always nerve-wracking but the training I’ve been doing with the Triers really helped me tackle this head-on. I’m so happy with my time.”

Meanwhile, there was age-group glory for the Tring-based club’s women the previous Sunday in Northants. Six members competed at the Pitsford standard-distance triathlon, swimming 1500m, cycling 40km and running 10km in perfect weather. All six put in strong showings but Mandy Bonthrone and Verna Burgess won their age categories.

Robert Harman, in his first full triathlon for the club, finished extremely well (2.48:37). Also competing were Simon Lee, Simon Baker and Doug Munro.