Long-serving club hero Colin and 10,000-run scorer Ian are both recognised at Bovingdon awards

Bovingdon Cricket Club marked the achievements of two of its longest-serving members at the club’s annual general meeting last week.

Ian Arnold was presented with a tankard to mark the incredible milestone of scoring his 10,000th run and his 50th 50 for the club in the 2017 season.

Bovingdon Cricket Club stalwarts Ian Arnold (left) and Colin Harris-Rowe.

Colin Harris-Rowe meanwhile was presented with a commemorative book to mark his 40th year with Bovingdon.

Since joining the club as a wicketkeeper in 1977, Colin has so far played in a remarkable 1,195 matches, taking 632 catches and 421 stumpings.

His best season was in 1983 when he took a superb 61 dismissals.

For the last 39 years, Colin has also been the club’s treasurer.

In the club’s history, no-one has served on the committee for longer than Colin.

In other awards on the night, Jack Blackburn was bestowed with the Batsman of the Season title for 2017 while Luke Stickland won the Bowler of the Year trophy

And Sunday skipper Gavin Ivey and junior club coach Mike Buttleman shared the A Maurice Brown Cup, which is awarded to the clubman of the year.