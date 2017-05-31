League leaders inflict a heavy defeat on Boxmoor 1sts

Boxmoor 1sts travelled to Division 6B table-toppers Frogmore and found themselves on the end of a heavy defeat by 225 runs.

Frogmore amassed 372-5 and Boxmoor struggled to form any substantial partnerships and were bowled out for 147 in 36.2 overs. It has been a tough start to the season with four straight losses but with good spirit in the team, they are looking to rebuild but face a tough task this Saturday when hosting second-placed Eversholt 2nds.

Boxmoor 2nds lost out by 56 runs in a score-fest at The Moor against Old Albanians 3rds as the old saying ‘catches wins matches’ rang true. Boxmoor were asked to field and soon had the visitors in trouble at 3-3. The opening bowling partnership of Lloyd Larkins (1-55) and Jay Goodwin (2-26) again combined well. But the visitors regrouped and with the score in the 30s, four regulation catches were spilt, including a crucial one of the OA’s number three who went on to score a ton. Taking full advantage, OA’s reached 321 as the lower order had free rein to attack.

The Boxmoor response started watchfully. Jai Nandwani (47) picked up the pace and was helped by Dan Smith (16) and Stan Williamson (46). Cameron Brooks then played a superb innings, combining good defence and decisive attacking shots, with 11 fours and a six, to finish undefeated on 100.

He was supported by Lloyd Larkins (19 not out).

The dropped catches proved costly but Boxmoor still gained 18 points as they slipped to second in the table behind OA’s.

Boxmoor’s 3rds continued their unbeaten start, beating Langleybury 4ths at home by three wickets. After winning the toss and inviting the visitors to bat, Boxmoor looked like they would be ruing the decision as Langleybury raced to 58-1 from 10 overs.

But the introduction of wily bowling on a dusty track made the decisive breakthrough. John Scott claimed three wickets in three overs (3-8), Azad Rasheed picked up two (2-10), including a stunning one-handed catch by Lee Rance, and Mubashar Ijaz claimed 2-13 as Langleybury were bundled out for 104.

In reply, Boxmoor reached the drinks interval at 59-3, with young Ben Mannering opening for the first time and making 14. Keith McKay decided attack was the best form of defence as attacked every ball to hit 20 before an inevitable stumping.

Boxmoor looked to be cruising to the target but a flurry of wickets brought the game back into doubt until skipper Dan Webb ended a double of golden ducks to anchor the side home with an unbeaten 23. Ijaz held up the other end. It was a fine game played in a great spirit with lots of juniors in both sides.

Boxmoor’s Sunday 1sts hosted The Outlaws in a friendly and fell to a heavy defeat by eight wickets. Boxmoor were put in and a pair of early wickets and tight bowling thereafter restricted them to 164. Both Luke Flynn and Sam Pimm scored 50s but no other batsmen troubled the scorers.

In reply, Outlaws started quickly and despite a wicket apiece for Stan Harper and John Scott, reached the total with 16 overs to spare.

Boxmoor Blackbirds, the club’s Sunday development team with a side of eight debutants, including two dads who had not played for up to 20 years and three juniors new to adult cricket, recorded a fine victory at Bushey’s development team. The hosts started aggressively but were pegged back when their star batsman was caught superbly by junior Josh Lowe. Fine leg spin from Callum Boundary and penetration from Josh Lowe (3-15), Chris Bryon (3-22) and Gorny James (2-23), restricted Bushey to 153-9 off 35 overs.

Boxmoor’s reply slumped to 13-3, but was stabilised by superb 50s from Chris Bryon and Kelly Lowe in a fourth-wicket stand of 106. With some fine cameos from juniors Gabi Pimm and Jack Lambourne, the Blackbirds glided to victory by three wickets with over five overs to spare.