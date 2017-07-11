It’s a battle of the Langleys in the final of historic Heath Park Cup

Abbots Langley will face rivals Kings Langley in the final of this year’s Heath Park Cup.

The historic T20 contest, sponsored by Adex Interiors, dates back to 1960.

Abbots booked their place in the final – to be played at Hemel Hempstead CC’s Heath Park ground this Friday – after beating Berkhamsted last Wednesday.

Abbots won the toss and elected to bat, but lost their first wicket for one run in the opening over. Tiaan Joubert came to the crease and he and Nick Gurney made a partnership of 57 with both driving and cutting the ball to all parts of the ground until Aiden Greener bowled Gurney for 31.

Joubert scored a solid 47 before he was bowled by the first of three wickets taken by Klosterman. Anish Khiroya (24) and Matt Parkins (20) kept the scoreboard ticking as Abbots posted 164-6 in the allocated 20 overs. Berkhamsted’s innings started off in better fashion with Gurney taking the first wicket with the score on 16, followed by the second from Khiroya seven runs later.

No 3 Frey had no problem seeing the ball and scored a solid 43 before being caught behind off Daniel Roche. Berko were eventually restricted to 120-9.

The pick of the Abbots’ bowlers were Khiroya (4-30 off four overs) plus Roche and Gurney, who took two wickets apiece.

Kings had a tight win over Hemel last Tuesday, making 124-4 from their 20 overs with Jack Doodson returning 2-24 from his overs for Hemel.

After a slow start Hemel were pinned back to 118-8 in reply as Kings took the win by six runs.

Matt Dale top scored for Hemel with 37.

Kings are on a roll as they have just won the 2017 Watford Observer Cup, beating Northchurch in the final on July 5.

n The final is due to start at 6pm this Friday and the bar and cafe facilities at Heath Park will be open for all. Both finalists have recent pedigree in the cup. Abbots won the crown in 2001, 2004 and 2013 while Kings made the final in 2014.