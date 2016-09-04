Hemel land much-needed win over Bishop’s Stortford

Hemel Town delivered an excellent performance to beat Bishop’s Stortford 3-2 on Saturday to give the home fans something to sing about.

It looked ominous early on when Stortford scored after four minutes from a corner needlessly given away by the home side. Dave King ended up putting into his own net to give the visitors the lead.

Hemel v Bishop's Stortford. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Danny Rumens then had a shot cleared off the line as Hemel struggled to get their act together after the early set back.

On 20 minutes The Tudors levelled when Sam Corcoran was pulled back in the area as he was about to shoot, it was well spotted by referee Elliott Kaye and the resulting penalty was dispatched by Jake Robinson.

Minutes later, Robinson superbly headed home an in-swinging corner to give Hemel the lead and they piled forward looking for more.

The third goal came on 47 minutes when the lively Robinson broke down the right and unselfishly laid the ball back to James Potton who drove home from six yards out.

Hemel v Bishop's Stortford. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

It looked a case of ‘how many’ as Hemel then dominated the rest of the half but couldn’t add to their tally and a late strike by Ioannis Varuoxakis made the last few minutes a bit nervy for the home supporters but their team held on for a deserved three points.

Hemel 1: Jonathan Henly 2: David King 3:Jack Kelly 4: Johnny McNamara (14: Mitchell Weiss) 5: Taylor McKenzie 6:Kyle Connolly 7:James Kaloczi 8:Sam Corcoran © (17:Michael Richens) 9:Jake Robinson 10:James Potton 11:Graeme Montgomery (16:Matt Spring) Subs not used 12:Ed Asafu-Adjaye 15:Kai Stonnell.

Bishops Stortford 1:Joe Wright 2:Paul Rodgers (15:Howard Hall) 3:Johnny Herd © 4:Tambeson Eyong 5:Tarik Moore-Azille 6:Danny Rumens 7:Evans Kouassi 8:Josh Ekim (12:Ioannis Varouxakis) 9:Sam Smith 10:Lee Sawyer 11:Dominic Green. Subs not used 13:Tom Lovelock 14 Bradley Woods-Garness.

Man of the match James Kaloczi (Hemel) Match rating 4/5 Attendance 438.