Gutsy Hemel earn draw at Ebbsfleet

Gutsy Hemel came back twice to earn a draw at big spending Ebbsfleet in National Leage South on Saturday.

The Tudors bounced back excellently from a heavy midweek defeat to draw 2-2 at Stonebridge Road - the hosts being held to a third successive draw.

Tony Diagne made his debut for Hemel but the visitors made a bad start when Jordan Rose headed the ball into his own net to give Ebbsfleet an early lead.

Hemel almost levelled when David King’s cross shot hit the bar.

James Potton and Jake Robinson both went close for the visitors before they managed to level - and they did so in style. Scott Neilson was fouled on the edge of the box and he got up to put the free kick over the Ebbsfleet wall and into the net.

The second half lacked great entertainment until towards the end.

Ebbsfleet had the perfect chance to go in front when a penalty was given for a foul on Jack Connors - but Danny Kedwell’s penalty was well saved by Henly in the Tudors goal.

However with just ten minutes to go Shields smashed home to put the home side 2-1 in front and surely heading for all three points.

Hemel had other ideas and were level inside a minute - Robinson netting the equaliser straight from the restart.

It was a well-earned point for Hemel in front of 912 spectators at Stonebridge Road.

The Tudors host Poole Town next on Saturday, August 27.

Hemel: Henly, King, Kelly, Mendy, Diagne (Osborne), Rose, Neilson, Corcoran, Robinson, Potton, Kaloczi. Subs not used: Weiss, Richens.