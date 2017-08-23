Hemel must win their final two games to clinch promotion place

Leverstock Green won the toss and inserted title-chasing Hemel I on Saturday, bowling them out for 194, which in retrospect wasn’t enough. Levy then made 195 -5 in 48 overs to win the game.

It means that Hemel dropped to second in Division 1 behind Harpenden II, who beat Broxbourne with ease. Levy have now won four games in succession to move up to third, 14 points behind Hemel and 21 behind Harpo II. Hemel need to win their last two games to guarantee promotion back up to the Championship.

This Saturday they travel to Stevenage, who are bottom but beat longtime division leaders Old Owens on Saturday. The final game is at home against Old Albanian, who Hemel beat by 45 runs earlier in the season.

Hemel II had a close-run win which secured their place in Division 3B and put into doubt Luton IIs’ chances of promotion.

Hemel batted first and while not posting what looked like a match-winning total, scored enough.

Richard Morton opened with 31 and John Clulow (26) and Anjam Khan (21) added vital runs later in the innings.

Although Luton were 92 -6 after 30 overs they felt they were in for the win with Ron Mlambo (48) going well. All changed in the 42nd over with the return of Anjam Khan.

He snagged a quick wicket and then removed Mlambo as well as the last batsman to give Hemel a three-run victory at the last knockings.

Perhaps Shenley knew that Hemel III were already relegated. They certainly didn’t waste any time playing around with the chance of 30 points in their locker. Putting Hemel in to bat they took just 22 overs to bowl them out for just 35 runs – a lot of ‘justs’ in there – with Graham Clark opening and scoring the only double-figure score of 14.

Shenley took just eight ½ overs to tap off the runs to get the win.

A comfortable win for Hatfield Hyde II over Hemel IV kept them in with a chance of promotion from the division and leaves Hemel still needing one more win out of the two remaining games to be safe from relegation.

Put in to bat, only Mike Samuels (49) and Lewis Boughton (31) put together any score of note as Hemel were dismissed for 141.

Hatfield took their time (48 overs) over the reply with Dan Whitton (53) and Scott Davies (57) scoring half centuries.

Reed III and West Herts III are the two matches to come for Hemel..

On Sunday the club played Watford Town at home in the Chess Valley League and were thumped. It was a very much threadbare Hemel side while Watford had useful young lad Nasar Mitru who scored 124. Watford batted first and scored 311 all out, which was just below seven an over.

Ed Langley took 3-39 but the additional bowlers proved a bit expensive.

Hemel were then all out for 169 with Dave Jenkins and Will Langley both getting 41, Tom Waterton 32 and Darryl Barnett 31. It was too much to chase for the limited Hemel side and they lost by 142 runs.

Hemel are still in the three promotion spots in the Division 4 table and a win in one of the last two games should be enough to earn promotion.

They face league leaders Stanmore away on September 3 and Chipperfield/Clarendon at home on September 10. A win or a rained-off game should do it.