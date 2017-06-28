Hemel held to a draw despite completely outplaying visitors

A Lewis Hodgins maiden first XI league century for Hemel and a five-wicked haul from Parth Mehta were not enough to grab a win over Stevange.

Despite the sterling efforts of Hodgins (101) and Mehta (5-26) on Saturday, Stevenage managed to escape Health Park with a draw, though they were comprehensively outplayed.

Jack Doodson added 39, Brett Penny 36 and Matt Dale an unbeaten 28 for Hemel.

Ed Langley (2-26) and Mehta reduced Stevenage to 72-7 after 25 overs but Charlie Goodchild dug in for 90 minutes and 102 balls to carry his bat for 23. Aided by Mohammed Hasnain (32 minutes and 28 balls) they clung on. At 34 overs the score was 101-8 and Hemel had 13 overs to get the last two wickets. The first went down in the 43rd over but Stevenge number 11 Ian Brown would not budge and Stevenage got away with it.

This Saturday they travel to Old Albanian.

Hemel II imposed the first home league defeat on Potters Bar II since May 7, 2016.

Skipper Dave Jenkins won the toss and put Potters in. Hemel had them at 149-7 after 37 overs but middle-order man Rajiv Sharma (56) and tail-ender Luke Owers (45) put on 64 for the eighth wicket to turn it towards Potters. Anjam Khan came back on to snaffle the last few wickets within the bowling limits which gave Hemel an extra four overs to add to their return. This proved crucial as Hemel won the game in 50.3 overs with three balls to go.

Ryan Bell (35) and Aaron Wilson (42) opened the innings with 62 for the first wicket, Taq Hussain (34) kept things going but Will Langley (60 not out) made all the difference at number six and hit his 50 in just 38 minutes.

Hemel III suffered a bit of a stuffing at Clifton, who are near the top of Division 5B,

Winning the toss and batting, Hemel never really got going as Clifton took wickets with ease. Ed Canham top scored with 19 and Bryan Davies (14) and Steve Smith (11) were the only other batsmen to hit double figures as they were all out for 70. Clifton took just 13 overs to score the runs needed. Will Hodgins took the only wicket to finish 1-13.

The batting prowess of the Heath Park nursery ground showed itself again as Hemel IV won the toss, batted first, and scored 222 in their Division 9A match – and still lost by six wickets with three overs to go.

Admittedly, opponents Reed III are second in the division but their record is four wins and four defeats, so there was hope. Mike Samuels (36) and Will Stokes (44) opened for Hemel and put on 89 for the first wicket. Darryl Barnett added 60 and Tobi Waite-Carter 38 but 222 proved not to be enough.

Nic Benson took 3-66 but an undefeated 68 from Reed’s skipper and a 66 from their No4 proved too much for Hemel as Reed eased to victory.