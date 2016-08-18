Hannah battles the elements to win Scottish Girl’s Open

Young golfer Hannah Screen shone in tough conditions to win the Scottish Girls’ U16 Open championship at Aberdour Golf Club – and lead an English one-two-three.

The 16 year-old from Berkhamsted Golf Club led the field after the first day, shooting a one-over par 68, which was commendable given the persistent rain and strong wind.

Her three-shot lead was key going into day two, when gusts were touching 40 mph and there was more rain for the later starters.

Screen shot a 74 in her second round, not the lowest of the day, but her aggregate 142 earned her the St Leonards Cup & Silver Gilt Medal.

She said: “It feels surreal I’m ecstatic. It’s been a tough few days but I really battled hard.

“I thought I was up there with the lowest handicappers but I’ve been off for exams and injuries and so I was hoping for the best and gave it my best shot.

“The par was low for the length of the course and with the wind and rain, it was quite challenging but I loved that.

“Three years ago, I watched club colleague Alice Hewson win this trophy which was lovely, and I now get to follow her and bring it home to the club. It’s such a good feeling.”

England’s Natasha Slater from Furness Golf Club and Roehampton’s Annabell Fuller finished four shots behind having each scored 73 in both rounds, but Slater was awarded the silver medal as she had a better last nine.

Screen, Slater and Fuller are all members of England Golf squads.

Aberdour’s 18 hole parkland golf course has hosted many events over the years including the Scottish Under 14 Championship and the LGU Ladies’ Coronation Foursomes Area Final.

The Fife course has breathtaking views over the River Forth across to Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat.