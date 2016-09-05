Wembley victory puts Tring Athletic into third spot

Athletic scored three goals in six minutes to seal a battling 3-1 win against a useful Wembley side in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

Goals from Sam Joliffe, Chris Vardy and an own goal enabled Athletic to take the points after Wembley went ahead in the 48th minute with a goal by Aywab Ammellal.

Athletic started the game on the front foot when Chris Vardy was played through after just three minutes but his shot was easily saved by visiting keeper Kaval Patel.

Midway through the half the weather turned wet with the ball zipping off the hard surface and both sides were making mistakes when passing the ball. Athletic weren’t to be denied further chances, as first Chris Vardy had a shot saved and then Adam Scotcher’s effort was tipped away for a corner.

Athletic’s Scotcher was played through down the right channel in the 35th minute, but from a difficult angle was unable to trouble keeper Kaval Patel. Wembley finished the half the stronger but were unable to create any clear chances.

With Athletic kicking down the slope in the second half Luke Dunstan went on a lung bursting run, but was denied a chance as he lined up to shoot by a superb defensive tackle. From the clearance Wembley broke clear, the ball was played to Aywab Ammellal on the edge of the area and although his powerful shot was saved by keeper Jack Hopwood, it dropped behind him into the goal despite desperate attempts to prevent it.

In the 59th minute Athletic’s players, management and supporters were stunned following a contentious decision by the referee. Chris Vardy was played through and was clearly pulled back by last man Richard Brown with the referee awarding a free kick and only showing a yellow card.

Athletic had to compose themselves following this and kept battling with both George Brinkman and Dunstan battling for every ball in midfield.

They were now in the ascendency and following a jinking run into the area by Dunstan were rightly awarded a penalty when he was clearly upended. Joliffe stepped up again to confidently blast the ball into the net as he had done the previous week.

Just four minutes later a terrific ball in by right back Jack Seaton found Vardy at the back post to finish with ease.

The game was sealed when defender Wayne Waters headed into his own goal from a George Brinkman corner in the 84th minute.

Tring visit Leighton Town in the Dudley Latham Memorial Cup on Tuesday and then head to Spelthorne Sports in the FA VAse on Saturday.