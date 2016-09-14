Wembley defeat for Leverstock Green

A much-changed Leverstock Green stumbled to a 3-1 home defeat to Wembley in the SSML Premier on Tuesday night.

In the fourth minute Wembley won a corner, and Wayne Walters headed home the opening goal at the near post.

Jahn had to save a long-range effort from Carl Pearce in the 17th minute, while Fehmi-Gil was off-target again with a header from Joe Wright’s cross.

Leverstock’s only chance of a half in which Wembley were much the better side came on the half hour when Karl Davidson headed over the bar from Karl Thomas’ cross.

The Green began the second half much brighter and Davidson headed over the bar again with just over a minute played, while Jonathan Lacey had a run at goal during which the referee played an advantage, but he shot over.

However they went 2-0 down on 59 minutes when a cross from the right was met with a header which Jahn saved, but Fehmi-Gil had a simple tap-in from the rebound.

On 72 minutes it was 3-0 as a cross came in from the left touchline and Heron got a glancing header on it to send the ball past Jahn into the net.

Six minutes later Jonathan Lacey scored another impressive goal as he went on a solo run through the defence before finishing from a narrow angle.

In stoppage time Davidson hit the post twice within seconds.

Leverstock Green are at home to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday.