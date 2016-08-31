Watford Ladies cut adrift after Millwall loss at Berko

Rock-bottom Watford Ladies suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat to struggling rivals Millwall Lionesses in the FA Women’s Super League 2.

Anne-Laure Davy’s equalising goal on 53 minutes looked to have secured a share of the spoils for Watford after Ashlee Hincks’ opener.

But just eight minutes after the leveller, Millwall’s Lucy Loomes scored what proved to be the winner.

Watford scorer Davy said:

“It’s a very disappointing result for us. We got back in to the game, kept pushing and pushing and we were very motivated.

“We had the belief and we thought we could go on and win the game but it wasn’t enough.

“After they scored again, we tried very hard to get it back, but that’s football, we tried hard to make it 2-2 but we didn’t do quite enough today.

“It’s frustrating for all of us because it was a massive game for us and for them, we knew that.

“We kept possession very well in the second half. Everybody worked very hard and that’s why it’s so frustrating to come away with nothing. But I think it will come.

“We worked really hard we just need that little break. Everything will fall into place eventually.”

The defeat leaves Watford four points adrift of Millwall at the bottom of the table.

Watford team: Watford: (4-5-1): Lucy Gillett; Lauren Jordinson, Ruby Baxter Nicole Pepper, Amber Tullett; Jordan Littleboy, Anneka Nuttall, Charlotte Kerr, Phoebe Read, Adekite Fatuga-Dada; Anne Laure-Davy. Substitutes: Otesha Charles for Anne-Laure Davy 61, Stacie Donnelly for Jordan Littleboy 81, Mollie Burgess for Lauren Jordinson 90. Substitutes not used: Weronika Baranowska, Mollie Burgess, Hannah Samuels.