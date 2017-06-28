Village side to face QPR

Championship side QPR are to visit Bovingdon FC for a pre-season friendly next month.

The unlikely fixture has come about due to Bovingdon boss Lee Bircham’s links to QPR.

Lee is the brother of former QPR and Millwall midfielder Marc Bircham.

An enthusiastic Lee said: “QPR have said they will be fielding a strong Under-23s/reserve team.

“We have got mascots and other fun activities all lined up so fingers crossed it should be a great day.

“A small village club like ours hosting QPR – it’s a good little story.”

To put it into context, QPR’s other friendlies during their pre-season campaign are against the likes of Athletico Bilboa, Aston Villa and Premier League outfit Southampton.

Last season QPR finished 18th in the Championship and they were playing in the Premier League as recently as the 2014/15 season.

Bovingdon, meanwhile, were plying their trade in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

Before that big encounter Bovingdon begin their pre-season by entertaining Hemel Town this Saturday at 2pm.

“It should be popular as it’s Hemel’s first chance to show off their new signings,” added Lee.

Bovingdon then travel to face Leverstock Green the following Saturday, July 8.

The big one against QPR is then at Bovingdon’s Green lane ground on Saturday, July 15. Kick-off is at 4pm.

They have other friendlies lined up against Aylesbury United, Amersham Town, Kings Langley, Harefield United and AFC Dunstable.

Bovingdon started their pre-season training regime last Tuesday. They are holding sessions at Gadebridge Park in Hemel and at their Green Lane HQ.

For more details, visit their website at www.bovingdonfc.co.uk or email BovingdonFC@gmail.com.