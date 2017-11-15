Tudors’ walking football initiative is making strides as popularity rises

Hemel Town’s new walking football team travelled down to Havant and Waterlooville in Hampshire at the weekend to take on the Hawks in a pre-match friendly before the Tudors’ first team drew 1-1 on Saturday (see p62).

The Hawks have some experience, having played for a couple of seasons so it was always going to be a tough ask. But Hemel did well, only narrowly losing 4-3 with goals from skipper Nigel Morrison, Jimmy Holmes and Dougie Church.

The club is hoping this will be the first of many games for the team and they are looking to join a competitive league next season.

Walking football is proving very popular at Vauxhall Road for the over 50s on the 3G rubber-crumb surface and there are weekly sessions supported by the National League Trust and Dacorum Age UK.

For more details, see the website www.hemelfc.com.