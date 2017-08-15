Tudors’ team for tonight v Hampton confirmed

Hemel Town are hosting undefeated Hampton and Richmond Borough tonight (Tuesday) at 7.45pm.

The Beavers visit Vauxhall Road for The Tudors’ second home league match of the National League South campaign and the side’s first midweek home game of 2017/18.

Hampton and Richmond Borough, who lie two spots below the Tudors in the table in ninth, are undefeated in their three league games so far, with one win and two draws.

Boss Dean Brennan has made one change to the team that beat Hungerford away on Saturday - Sam Hatton drops to the bench in favour of Taylor Miles.

The team line-up has been confirmed as: Walker, Driver, Howe, Parkes (c), Hamblin, Yakubu, Koloczi, Miles, Osborn, Sheringham and Greenhalgh. Subs: Connolly, McNamara, Walsh, Hatton and Obi.

On Saturday, The Beavers drew 1-1 at home to Eastbourne Borough, the second 1-1 draw this season either side of a 1-0 win at home to Oxford City last midweek.

The Tudors return to Vauxhall Road for the first time since the impressive 3-0 win against Whitehawk on the opening day of the season. Last Tuesday the Hemel lads lost 1-0 at Concord Rangers, but bounced back on Saturday with a strong 2-0 win away at Hungerford.

The club said on their website: “We are expecting a large attendance for this game, Vauxhall Road and the surrounding streets are likely to be very busy during the time leading up to kick-off.”

Speaking to the Gazette earlier today, Brennan said he was expecting another test test. “There are no easy games in this league, we’re under no illusions,” he said.

Brennan added: “Midweek games are always tricky. We have some lads working in the city; some on building sites, so it’s a case of rushing back from work. They are always tricky games.

“I’m expecting

“We had two really good football games against them last year [a 1-0 win at home, 3-3 draw away] and I’m expecting more of the same tonight. If we maintain our standards, I’m expecting us to have the lion’s share of possession but we will want to make the most of our chances. They are always dangerous on the counter-attack.”

Team news: Midfielder Matt Spring, who has been out with injury, could be available for selection. Summer signing David Moyo is still out with a broken metatarsal in his foot.

New signing Jerome Federico, a winger from Hampton and Richmond, won’t be available until this Saturday’s game at Gloucester City.