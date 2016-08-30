Tudors slip to second Bank Holiday defeat

Hemel suffered their second National League South reversal of the Bank Holiday weekend when they lost 3-0 at Hungerford on Monday.

The home side forced three early corners in the first few minutes, which all came to nothing.

However in the fifth minute, Tudor striker Jake Robinson’s snap shop was well saved by the home goalkeeper, to readdress the balance. Shortly after, when put through by Jonny McNamara, Robinson was only inches wide of giving the Tudors the lead.

But ten minutes later the Tudors fell behind to a speculative shot from 25 yards by midfielder Garyn Preen, his left foot shot from the right wing flying past the Hemel keeper.

It then took a further six minutes for the Tudors to secure their first corner after good work by Tudors midfielder Michael Richens. The rest of the half was even, leaving the score at half-time was 1-0 to the Crusaders.

The Tudors started brightly in the second half, but on the hour mark lost the services of centre-back Jordan Rose, with a leg injury. Manager Dean Brennan brought on Arnaud Mendy and shuffled his back line to accommodate the Frenchman in the midfield.

Six minutes later Mitchell Weiss came on for the tiring McNamara, as the game went from one end to the other.

Then in the 83rd minute, with the ball going from one side of the Hemel penalty area to the other, the ball was laid back to substitute James Clark, who coolly doubled the home side’s advantage, with a well placed shot dead centre of the Hemel goal.

Three minutes after that, the Tudors were awarded a penalty, when Jake Robinson was tripped just inside the home team’s area. However Robinson’s spot kick was palmed away by the home keeper and the chance has gone.

Kia Stonnell was introduced in the 87th minute, coming on for the injured Scott Neilson.

The Tudors’ miserable weekend was made complete when home team’s centre-forward Nat Jarvis’ left foot shot in the 93rd minute sealed their fate.

Hemel are next at home to Bishops Stortford on Saturday.