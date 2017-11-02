Tudors in the hunt for a new striker

The Tudors are on the lookout for a new striker following the latest injury setback to their speedy forward David Moyo.

Hemel Town boss Dean Brennan told the Gazette yesterday (Tuesday) that the club is ‘in the market for a new striker’.

However, it will have to be the right fit for the side and they are not rushing into any decisions, he added.

It comes after promising summer signing David Moyo sustained another injury blow last week in the friendly match against League Two side Cambridge United’s reserves.

The former Northampton Town and Brackley Town centre forward scored in the game but then felt a recurrence of the metatarsal injury he originally hurt on August 1, and Moyo had to exit the pitch with 15 minutes left in the first-half.

Hemel went on to lose the Cambridge friendly 3-2 but Brennan was pleased with how competitive his side was against a talented team. Alex Osborn got the other goal.

The Moyo injury means that Hemel now only have one recognisable centre forward in their squad, Charlie Sheringham.

The extent of this new Moyo injury is still unknown as the club is awaiting the results of a scan.

“We are going to be patient with him and still have high hopes that he’s going to be an important player for us this season,” Brennan said.

Fortunately, Sheringham has been in fine form, and he netted for the third time in as many games in Saturday’s 1-0 win at East Thurrock, which fired Hemel to second place in the National League South table.

But it does leave the Tudors thin at the position, hence Brennan’s decision to hunt for a new forward man.

The club has already had to make moves this season to fill vacancies up front and they brought in Rowan Liburd and Justin Amaluzor on loan but both strikers have now returned to their parent clubs.

Despite this possible forward-line concern, Brennan is buoyant about his high-flying side and was impressed with their organised and tough display in Saturday’s victory in Essex.

He said: “We were delighted with the win and another clean sheet [the third in a row].

“The team spirit in the side is excellent.”

The league takes a back seat for the next two matches as Hemel turn their attentions to cup action.

The Tudors were set to travel to Kings Langley last night (Tuesday), as the Gazette was going to press, for a local derby in the Herts Senior Challenge Cup first round.

And Hemel’s home league fixture against Chelmsford City scheduled for this coming Saturday has now been swapped for a cup tie against Southern League Premier Division outfit Royston Town.

Due to Chelmsford’s FA Cup progress, the Tudors’ league game on Saturday has now been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, December 12.

To fill the vacant match day slot, Hemel have rearranged their Herts Charity Cup tie against Royston for this Saturday. The Crows are in 12th place in their league.