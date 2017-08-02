Tudors beat Ware 4-2 but come from 2-0 behind

Hemel Town survived the shock of going two goals behind after 15 minutes to move into the semi-final of the Herts Charity Cup last night (Tuesday).

With the league season just four days’ away, the Tudors side included three trialists.

New signing and ex-Northampton Town striker David Moyo had an early effort well-saved by Ware keeper Tom Coulton but within a minute of this the hosts took the lead when a good through ball found Yanick Kamanan in space and he wasted no time in firing his shot past Laurie Walker in the Hemel goal.

And on 15 minutes it was 2-0 to the Isthmian League North Division side as the visitors failed to clear a corner, the ball was fed back in and Lee White arrived at the back post to loop his header over Walker.

Coulton made another decent save from Moyo after 25 minutes as the Tudors started to find their stride and get back into the tie on the half-hour mark.

Skipper Jordan Parkes fizzed a cross into the box which caused panic in Ware’s back-line and Ed Asafu-Adjaye drove the loose ball home.

Moyo then had to be replaced and Hemel fans will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious as the striker worringly limped into the Wodson Park dressing room.

As the half-time break approached Hemel leveled the scores, trialist Alex Osborn saw his well-hit shot saved by the excellent Coulton and the rebound fell to Johnny McNamara but Coulton still managed to block his effort but was unable to get anywhere near another tialist Joe Gardiner’s shot that flew into the corner of the net.

Half-time: 2-2.

Ware got off to the worst possible start in the second period when a clumsy challenge on Osborn left the referee no option but to point to the spot after just a couple of minutes.

Parkes stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to give Hemel the 3-2 lead.

The Tudors were starting to show the difference in class between the two sides as they created chance after chance but it was another penalty, this time won by Parkes himself, that settled the tie. Hemel’s skipper had a shot saved and as the ball rebounded to him he was tripped, again leaving the official an easy decision in awarding another penalty. Parkes made no mistake, once again sending Coulton the wrong way to make it 4-2.

There were further chances for The Tudors, with McNamara, sub Ben Greenhalgh and another trialist, Sam Hutton, all coming close but a mixture of the woodwork and some excellent goalkeeping from Ware’s man of the match Coulton kept the score down.

Next up for the Tudors is the first Vanarama National League South game of the season this Saturday against Whitehawk at Vauxhall Road (3pm) where Hemel fans will be hoping for a good start to the young season.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Ed Adjaye-Asafu, Nathan Mavilla (trailist), Jordan Parkes (c), Matt Hall (trialist), Kyle Connolly, Jonny McNamara, Sam Hutton (trialist), Dave Moyo (Matt Spring), Joe Gardiner, Alex Osborn (Ben Greenhalgh). Subs not used: James Kaloczi, Joe Howe and Charlie May.