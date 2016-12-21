Tring into cup semis but Berko go out

Tring Athletic beat Holmer Green 3-2 on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals of the Dudley Latham (Premier Division) Cup.

It has set up a last four clash away from home at either Hoddesdon Town or Hertford Town.

Tring took the lead through Chris Vardy after 10 minutes and had chances to extend their advantage but failed to take their opportunities.

Green equalised just before half time through a well taken goal from Tom Grant.

Athletic extended their lead to 3-1 in the second half through a Sam Joliffe penalty and a crashing shot from George Brinkman.

Green kept going right to the end and were rewarded when they pulled a goal back through former Athletic player Greg Deer from the spot. However the referee blew for full time shortly after.

Meanwhile a second half comeback on Tuesday night saw Wembley knock Berhamsted out of the same competition 3-2.

In the 41st minute Craig McCreeth could not hold a high ball and Alex Campana pounced to put Berko ahead.

Within two minutes, Tom Carter beat the offside trap and fired a low shot across the keeper to double the lead before the interval.

However Wembley came roaring back in the second period.

Calvin Kasirye headed a goal from a cross 10 minutes into the second half. Adam Humphries equalised with 20 minutes left and Yasmine Fehmi-Gill struck the winner in the closing stages.

Berko host Tring in the SSML on Tuesday, December 27.