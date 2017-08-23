Tring back on an even keel after solid draw with Sun

After two narrow defeats Tring Athletic were looking to return to winning ways on Saturday when hosting Sun Sports, who last season won both Spartan South Midlands Premier games over Tring.

The visitors again fielded two former Athletic players, keeper Matt Evans and midfielder Ryan McMahon.

After just four minutes Sun lost defender Gary Wallace, who dislocated his finger. Joe Horwood came on to replace him.

Sun were the first to create a chance with a header going just wide. Athletic then produced some neat football which resulted in Chris Blunden firing over from just inside the area.

In the 25th minute, Sun opened the scoring. Athletic lost possession on the edge of Sun’s area, a long ball was played to unmarked Luke Wells, in acres of space on the left inside Tring’s half. When challenged he stepped inside and rifled a shot into the top far corner of the goal.

Athletic started to show signs of frustration resulting in yellow cards for Luke Dunstan and Chris Vardy.

Athletic began the second half in the ascendancy with Luke Dunstan having a shot saved by Evans. After this, Sun had two very good chances to increase the lead. First Elliott Goward shot just wide then a few minutes later Ceyran Karagozlu had a one-on-one with keeper Jack Hopwood,who won that contest.

Athletic then had a tremendous chance to equalise. Ryan Sturges was played in following some neat play,but with only the keeper to beat he agonisingly rolled the ball the wrong side of the post.

A further chance fell to Tommy Twelves but his shot flew high and wide.

In the 72nd minute Sun’s Karagozlu again threatened but Hopwood came to Athletic’s rescue saving with his legs.

Just three minutes later Athletic finally found the equaliser. Vardy charged down a clearance, then ran with the ball to the byline before crossing and finding Twelves, who calmly fired home from close range.

Athletic tried desperately to score the winner by pushing forward at every opportunity and they did have the ball in the net in stoppage time but it was rightly ruled out for offside.

A 1-1 draw was probably a fair result as neither side managed to dominate .

Tring: Hopwood, Seaton (Jolliffe 65),Twelves, Riddick, Steadman (c), O’Connor, Stuges (Davidson 71), Dunstan, Vardy, Blunden, Shaw (Smith 37).

Next up for Tring is a league trip to Enfield this Saturday to face 18th-placed Cockfosters.