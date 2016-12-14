Three goal blitz as Kings Langley dump Tring out of cup

Three goals in nine minutes saw Kings Langley dump Tring Athletic out of the Herts Senior Cup 3-0 on Tuesday night.

After a disappointing trip to Merthyr at the weekend, Kings shook off any potential hangover and bounced back with a comfortable win.

It earns them an away tie at Ware in the third round.

Kings gave a full debut to Mayo Balogun at left back and there were opportunities for Boris Kipeya and Mason Bush, while the return of Lewis Toomey up front was a welcome sight.

Tring were in a good run of form, making major advances in the FA Vase and both sides opened at a lively pace, but the first real chance fell to Toomey on 17 minutes, when his trademark chip beat Jack Hopwood but hit the crossbar.

Tring came back with Chris Stapleton heading just over after an initial shot was blocked and probably felt that they’d shaded the first half on points with a fast moving, pressing display, with Chris Vardy a threat up front and Kieran Turner pulling the strings.

For all that, chances had been few at either end, but whatever was said in the home dressing room certainly had effect, as they came out a different side with all guns blazing.

Emmanuel Folarin forsook his defensive duties to combine with Boris Kipeya and fire in a shot that Jack Hopwood superbly tipped round the post and was only just over with a header from the resultant corner.

The pressure continued to build and ten minutes in, Toomey and Duku combined on the left, Ryan Plowright sent over a low angled cross and Kipeya, on the far post and played onside by a defender, could hardly miss from a yard out.

Within minutes, Immanuelson Duku was onto a lofted pass into the box when he was brought down by Hopwood and although the keeper blocked his spot kick, the striker fired in the rebound from an acute angle.

Kings then finished a devastating nine minute spell with Duku producing a left wing cross that Ryan Plowright converted with a diving, glancing header and although Tring went to the end, their pace and endeavour hardly faltering, there was no way back from that and Kings finished on a high, having gone some way to restoring pride and eradicating the memory of the previous performance.