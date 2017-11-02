The Green come close to stopping Welwyn’s streak

Leverstock Green were seconds away from inflicting Welwyn Garden City’s first league defeat of the season, but an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time saw them come away from City’s Herns Lane with a point from a 2-2 draw.

Even so, the unanimous verdict seemed to be that Leverstock had deserved to win, having given an excellent performance against a team that they had lost 6-0 to only three weeks earlier.

It was the Green side’s first away point of the season and they now find themselves in 16th place in the SSML Premier Division table.

In the 13th minute Chris Marsh played an excellent through pass which found Matt Bateman on the edge of the box between two defenders. He controlled the ball and got ahead of the defenders before slotting a confident shot past keeper Charlie May to put the Green 1-0 up.

Leverstock were good value for their lead, but five minutes before half-time Welwyn struck back to level at 1-1.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with Welwyn having marginally more of the ball but not creating much against a disciplined and determined Green defence, while Leverstock looked dangerous on the break

In the 79th minute Alex Marsh played a superb low ball into the penalty area and Bateman was coming in at the far post, but it never got to him as Welwyn defender Jay Rolfe got there first and turned it into his own net for a 2-1 Green lead.

Leverstock held their slender lead into injury time, and looked capable of holding out, but three minutes into added- time a strike from the edge of the box out of the blue levelled the scores.

In midweek, Green led 3-0 at half-time against ten-man Hoddesdon Town, but were left hanging on for a 3-2 home win after a spirited fight-back from the visitors in last Tuesday night’s league game.

A David Lawrence brace, including a screamer from distance for his second goal, and Bateman did the damage.

Levy make the exact same trip to Welwyn tonight (Wednesday) in the Herts Senior Cup and then host London Tigers on Saturday.

In other news, the Green announced the return to the club of Curtis Donaldson, who signed league forms this week.

The 28-year-old striker scored 42 goals over the last two seasons before joining Barton Rovers in the summer.