Supporters’ club renews support for Town skipper Jordan Parkes

The Tudors Supporters’ Club have renewed their player sponsorship of Hemel skipper Jordan Parkes for the 2017/18 season.

In September 2016 some supporters’ club members discussed the possibility of starting a ‘budget-boosting’ scheme, with the aim of contributing financially to Hemel Town FC and improving the club’s opportunities to sign key players. A brief chat between the supporters’ club committee ensued and fans’ opinions were canvassed.

The supporters’ club hastily arranged an initiative which was nicknamed ‘beard tax’ (due to the club’s links to Henry VIII and his own fundraising initiatives) for fans to collectively sponsor specific signings.

On Parkes’ return to Vauxhall Road in September 2016, the supporters’ club became his sponsor.

Due to the success of the scheme, the supporters’ club has taken the opportunity to sponsor him again for 2017/18.

Meanwhile, Hemel’s enthusiastic ladies’ team is on the look-out for a new manager and/or coach for the new season.

The ladies play in the Greater London Women’s Premier Division with fixtures played on Sunday afternoons. To find out more, email sarah260170@aol.com.