Stuttering start for Tring as they endure second loss of the league season

After an excellent season last term Tring Athletic have failed to find their feet in the new campaign and endured their second league defeat 3-1 at home to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday.

Athletic produced some fine football at times and created great scoring opportunities but they were profligate in front of goal.

Town opened the scoring within seven minutes when captain Louis Rose produced a looping header from a free kick that dropped over the head of Jack Hopwood.

Tommy Twelves had a hat-trick of chances and other opportunities fell to Chris Blunden, who shot over, and young Ben Johnson who tested the keeper.

Despite Tring’s endeavours it was Hoddesdon who next found the net when Sam Berry was on hand to score from close range.

Any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed within seven minutes of the restart when Kardan Campbell produced a superb volley from a corner to put Hoddesdon into a commanding 3-0 lead.

To their credit, Athletic didn’t fold and pulled a goal back in the 70th minute when Dave O’Connor finished off a fine cross from Max Hercules.

Further chances were created with Twelves hitting the bar and O’Connor going close a few times but it was not going to be Athletic’s day and the visitors walked away with all the points.

It was a frustrating and disappointing result for Athletic but it’s still early days and they have players to come back from injury soon.

Athletic were due to host Biggleswade United in the Challenge Trophy last night (Tuesday) and on Saturday they visit London Tigers in the league.