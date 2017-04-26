Sloppy display from Berko sees their eight-game unbeaten streak halted

A sloppy display in the sun at Leighton Town on Saturday ended Berko’s unbeaten run.

Leighton were often first to the ball, closed the Berko players down quickly and took their chances well, to win 3-0.

Injury and unavailability robbed Berko of three of their usual back four and a couple of midfielders.

The reshaped side started reasonably with Carl Tasker tipping a Lorrel Smith drive over the bar and Alex Campana had a shot saved by Brad Kirkwood at the other end.

A defensive mishap saw the ball fall to Leighton’s Lobu Onabolu who lobbed over Tasker to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Berko might have levelled if the referee had played advantage, but instead he blew for a foul when speedy Ashton Campbell ran through with just the keeper to beat.

Ashley Lewis ran down the hill and fired a drive just over the crossbar.

Straight after a half-time rollicking, Berko went two behind. They needlessly lost the ball centrally and Onabulu grabbed his second by pouncing on the loose ball and running on to shoot home.

Leighton’s left-winger skipped past Dan Edwards to the byline and his low, hard cross was volleyed home from close range to make it 3-0 with half-an-hour to go.

Boss Steve Bateman brought on Adam Mead and Gerardo Smaldone for Dan Jones and Edwards. Mead smashed a 25-yard shot against the post but that was as close as Berko got to a goal.

Sam Bateman was tripped and Mead fired the free-kick over the bar as Berko did better uphill but it was too late.

They were due to host Holmer Green last night (Tuesday) before their last game of the season this Saturday when they entertain Hertford Town.