Open trials for Tring’s U18s squad for the 2017/18 term

Local football legend Cliff Hercules will again be running Tring Athletic’s under-18s team following their successful opening season in the Southern Counties Midweek Floodlit Youth League last year.

Despite having a young squad and competing against youth teams from more senior clubs, Athletic’s U18s more than held their own and finished in a respectable position in the table. Some of the players also stepped up to make appearances for the reserves and two went as far as the first team.

In preparation for the 2017/18 season, the club will be holding three open trials for players aged 15-17 on the following dates:

Monday, June 26, from 6.45pm to 8.30pm.

Monday, July 3, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Monday, July 10, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Following the trials, training sessions will then be held on the following dates:

Thursday, July 13, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Monday, July 17, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Thursday, July 20, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The trials and training sessions will be held at the Athletic’s Grass Roots Stadium in Cow Lane, Tring.

Hercules scored 301 goals during 18 years service at Aylesbury United.

The U18s games are played midweek under floodlights, with some played on senior non-league grounds such as Hemel, Chesham Utd and Borehamwood.

If people can’t make the trials, they can still attend the training sessions.

For further details, phone 07711 903 575 or email cliff@hercules sports.co.uk.