New signings have bolstered Tudors

Hemel boss Dean Brennan was pleased with his new signings in Saturday’s steely win at Eastbourne and is now hoping his side can put a run of wins together.

New midfielders Scotty Shulton and Spencer McCall both started and contributed in Saturday’s 2-0 victory with Shults marking his Town debut with a cracking 30-yard goal from outside the box.

“It’s a tough place to go and we’re delighted with the win and clean sheet,” Brennan told the Gazette on Tuesday. “I thought we defended well, were disciplined and worked hard.”

Shulton had apparently been released by table-toppers Braintree Town although Hemel’s version of events differs, with the Tudors putting in a successful transfer bid for the 27-year-old.

Spencer McCall, who has made more than 230 appearances at this level despite being only 22 years of age, brings experience and creativity to the midfield, Brennan added.

Hemel have also signed former Watford defender Lloyd Doyley, who came off the bench at the weekend.

Doyley made an impressive 443 first-team appearances in 14 years with the club, including at Championship level.

“He has experience and character and will be great for the lads,” Brennan said.

The Eastbourne win was Hemel’s first league triumph on the road since September 5.

This Saturday they host 20th-placed Oxford City but Brennan is not being lulled into a false sense of security by their league position.

“They have scored 32 goals in 16 matches – so averaging two goals a game. They have some quality technical players and Mark Jones is a good young manager.

“They might be in 20th place but we won’t be taking them lightly. We’ll be expecting another tough match and as I always say, there’s no easy games in this division.”

Oxford have also progressed well in the FA Cup this season and are in the first-round proper after winning their fourth-round qualifying match at the weekend.

They have been drawn at League Two side Colchester United.

Brennan said it will also be the first time Hemel have faced their former player Dave Pearce since the winger left the club in November 2014.

Pearce was an important member of Hemel’s Southern League Premier Division-winning side and is one of the most popular players ever to have worn a Hemel shirt.

In other team news, loanee strikers Rowan Liburd and Justin Amaluzor have now both left the club.

Amaluzor’s one-month loan spell has expired whereas Riburd, who scored four goals for the Tudors, has been recalled by Stevenage.